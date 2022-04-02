Juwaun Hinkle has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Juwaun Hinkle, PA-C
Juwaun Hinkle, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Las Vegas, NV.
Walgreen Co4835 S Durango Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89147 Directions (702) 877-5199
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
PA Hinkle is the best!! He takes the time to listen and has been spot on with my health issues and his care of them. When i reach out to him i hear back almost immediately, which is almost unheard of these days. I feel very fortunate to have him handling my medical care. He truly cares about his patients.
- 1013300714
Juwaun Hinkle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
