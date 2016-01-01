See All Nurse Practitioners in Mineola, NY
Overview

Justine Groarke, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Mineola, NY. 

Justine Groarke works at NYU Langone Long Island Women's Health Associates in Mineola, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    NYU Langone Long Island Women's Health Associates
    120 Mineola Blvd Ste 100, Mineola, NY 11501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 663-3010
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Justine Groarke, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1932434388
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Justine Groarke has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Justine Groarke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Justine Groarke works at NYU Langone Long Island Women's Health Associates in Mineola, NY. View the full address on Justine Groarke’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Justine Groarke. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Justine Groarke.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Justine Groarke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Justine Groarke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

