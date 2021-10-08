See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Torrance, CA
Justine Frankel, MPT

Marriage & Family Therapy
4 (1)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Justine Frankel, MPT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Torrance, CA. 

Justine Frankel works at Jill Dorn in Torrance, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jill Dorn
    24520 Hawthorne Blvd Ste 220, Torrance, CA 90505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 379-4337
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Oct 08, 2021
    We have been seeing Justine for about 6 six years. She has mostly seen my daughter for adoption related attachment issues. She has also seen my son, myself, and the entire family. She may not always be on time, but she's worth the wait.
    Oct 08, 2021
    Photo: Justine Frankel, MPT
    About Justine Frankel, MPT

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1740354927
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Justine Frankel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Justine Frankel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Justine Frankel works at Jill Dorn in Torrance, CA. View the full address on Justine Frankel’s profile.

    Justine Frankel has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Justine Frankel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Justine Frankel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Justine Frankel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

