Justine Farnsworth has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Justine Farnsworth, MSED
Offers telehealth
Overview
Justine Farnsworth, MSED is a Counselor in Cherry Hill, NJ.
Justine Farnsworth works at
Locations
Meridian Counseling Services LLC1930 Marlton Pike E Ste M68, Cherry Hill, NJ 08003 Directions (856) 816-7114
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Justine Farnsworth, MSED
- Counseling
- English
- 1619088648
Frequently Asked Questions
Justine Farnsworth accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Justine Farnsworth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
21 patients have reviewed Justine Farnsworth. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Justine Farnsworth.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Justine Farnsworth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Justine Farnsworth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.