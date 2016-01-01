Justine Confino has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Justine Confino, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Justine Confino, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Tucson, AZ.
Justine Confino works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
The Aleph Center3620 N MOUNTAIN AVE, Tucson, AZ 85719 Directions (520) 882-5145
View All Accepted Carriers
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Justine Confino?
About Justine Confino, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1881781847
Frequently Asked Questions
Justine Confino accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Justine Confino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Justine Confino works at
4 patients have reviewed Justine Confino. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Justine Confino.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Justine Confino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Justine Confino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.