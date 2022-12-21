Dr. Justina Vasiliauskas, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vasiliauskas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Justina Vasiliauskas, OD
Overview
Dr. Justina Vasiliauskas, OD is an Optometrist in West Palm Beach, FL.
Dr. Vasiliauskas works at
Locations
-
1
West Palm Beach2000 Palm Beach Lakes Blvd Ste 400, West Palm Beach, FL 33409 Directions (561) 500-2020Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Jupiter/Gardens601 University Blvd Ste 101, Jupiter, FL 33458 Directions (561) 500-2020Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Christian Care
- Cigna
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- TPA
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vasiliauskas?
Had a great visit with Dr. Vasiliauskas and the team. Very helpful and informative. Overall a great experience.
About Dr. Justina Vasiliauskas, OD
- Optometry
- English, Lithuanian and Spanish
- Female
- 1952900805
Hospital Affiliations
- Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vasiliauskas has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vasiliauskas accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vasiliauskas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vasiliauskas works at
Dr. Vasiliauskas speaks Lithuanian and Spanish.
117 patients have reviewed Dr. Vasiliauskas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vasiliauskas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vasiliauskas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vasiliauskas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.