Overview

Dr. Justina Vasiliauskas, OD is an Optometrist in West Palm Beach, FL. 

Dr. Vasiliauskas works at Mittleman Eye in West Palm Beach, FL with other offices in Jupiter, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    West Palm Beach
    2000 Palm Beach Lakes Blvd Ste 400, West Palm Beach, FL 33409 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 500-2020
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Jupiter/Gardens
    601 University Blvd Ste 101, Jupiter, FL 33458 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 500-2020
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergy Treatment
Astigmatism
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergy Treatment
Astigmatism

Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Treatment Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Exams Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion Chevron Icon
Diabetes Eye Care Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Exam Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Eye Procedure Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyeglasses Chevron Icon
Eyelid Inflammation Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Neurosurgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Oculoplastics Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Post-Operative Care Chevron Icon
Pre-Operative Care Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Testing Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Christian Care
    • Cigna
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • TPA
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 117 ratings
    Patient Ratings (117)
    5 Star
    (108)
    4 Star
    (6)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dec 21, 2022
    Had a great visit with Dr. Vasiliauskas and the team. Very helpful and informative. Overall a great experience.
    Josh — Dec 21, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Justina Vasiliauskas, OD
    About Dr. Justina Vasiliauskas, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Lithuanian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1952900805
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.