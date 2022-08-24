Justina Staroska, CNM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Justina Staroska is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Justina Staroska, CNM
Overview
Justina Staroska, CNM is a Midwife in Mason, OH.
Justina Staroska works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Center for Women's Health and Wellness7450 S Mason Montgomery Rd Unit 201, Mason, OH 45040 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Miami Valley Hospital
- Miami Valley Hospital North
- Miami Valley Hospital South
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Justina Staroska?
Justina is an exceptional healthcare provider. I feel safe and cared for under her care. She provides, quality, safe and effective holistic care. I am so glad to have found her.
About Justina Staroska, CNM
- Midwifery
- English
- 1730502477
Frequently Asked Questions
Justina Staroska accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Justina Staroska using Healthline FindCare.
Justina Staroska has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Justina Staroska works at
15 patients have reviewed Justina Staroska. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Justina Staroska.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Justina Staroska, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Justina Staroska appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.