Dr. Youngren has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Justin Youngren, DC
Overview
Dr. Justin Youngren, DC is a Chiropractor in Pueblo, CO.
Locations
My Chiropractor50 E Dunlap Dr, Pueblo, CO 81007 Directions (719) 547-2068
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Youngren is very knowledgeable. He is the best. Also he has a great sense of humor and visits are always fun.
About Dr. Justin Youngren, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1780855718
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Youngren has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Youngren. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Youngren.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Youngren, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Youngren appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.