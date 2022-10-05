See All Family Doctors in Sewell, NJ
Overview

Justin Sullivan, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Sewell, NJ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 3 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College and is affiliated with Jefferson Stratford Hospital.

Justin Sullivan works at Heart Service in Sewell, NJ with other offices in Haddonfield, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Point Plaza Primary Care
    565 Egg Harbor Rd, Sewell, NJ 08080 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Jefferson Health Haddonfield
    80 Tanner St, Haddonfield, NJ 08033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Jefferson Stratford Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergies
Anxiety
Asthma
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Splinting Chevron Icon
Stitches Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews
Oct 05, 2022
Robin — Oct 05, 2022
About Justin Sullivan, PA-C

  • Family Medicine
  • 3 years of experience
  • English
  • 1821634239
Education & Certifications

  • Jefferson Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions

Justin Sullivan, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Justin Sullivan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Justin Sullivan has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Justin Sullivan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

220 patients have reviewed Justin Sullivan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Justin Sullivan.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Justin Sullivan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Justin Sullivan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

