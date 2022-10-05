Justin Sullivan, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Justin Sullivan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Justin Sullivan, PA-C
Overview
Justin Sullivan, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Sewell, NJ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 3 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College and is affiliated with Jefferson Stratford Hospital.
Justin Sullivan works at
Locations
Point Plaza Primary Care565 Egg Harbor Rd, Sewell, NJ 08080 Directions
Jefferson Health Haddonfield80 Tanner St, Haddonfield, NJ 08033 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Stratford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Justin Sullivan?
Justin was able to identify an issue I have been struggling resolving for years and many visits to other providers. Thank you.
About Justin Sullivan, PA-C
- Family Medicine
- 3 years of experience
- English
- 1821634239
Education & Certifications
- Jefferson Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Justin Sullivan has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Justin Sullivan using Healthline FindCare.
Justin Sullivan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
220 patients have reviewed Justin Sullivan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Justin Sullivan.
