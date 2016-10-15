See All Physicians Assistants in Gainesville, GA
Justin Smith, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
Justin Smith, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Gainesville, GA. 

Justin Smith works at Lanier Dermatology & Skin Cancer Specialist in Gainesville, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Lanier Dermatology & Skin Cancer Specialist
    605 S Enota Dr Ne, Gainesville, GA 30501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (470) 208-2172
    Oct 15, 2016
    I've been going to Lanier Dermatology for several years, and Justin has treated me for the majority of those visits. He is one of the nicest and deeply caring individuals that I have ever encountered in the medical profession. His friendly personality, positive attitude and respectful demeanor always makes my visits more pleasant, no matter what procedures are done. He's an all around good guy!
    James Haire in Gainesville, GA — Oct 15, 2016
    About Justin Smith, PA-C

    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    • English
    • 1376879825
