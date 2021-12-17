Justin Rice, PMHNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Justin Rice is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Justin Rice, PMHNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Justin Rice, PMHNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Portland, OR.
Locations
1
Sakura Recovery and Wellness Llc.1675 SW Marlow Ave Ste 315, Portland, OR 97225 Directions (503) 544-2463
2
Sakura Recovery and Wellness, LLC.10700 SW Beaverton Hillsdale Hwy Ste 560 Bldg 3, Beaverton, OR 97005 Directions (503) 352-4270
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Moda Health
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I worked with Justin for a 1.5 years. In my decade of therapy, he is by far the best, most intelligent, hardworking mental health practitioner I have worked with. The work is hard and it can be challenging to accept the honest feedback he will give you. It is always with good intention. Healing is not supposed to be easy and he is upfront about that. Justin has helped me value recovery in a way that I had not before. One of my favorite lessons from him is that without accepting that life can be difficult, painful, and terrifying sometimes, you keep running in circles trying to protect yourself from what it is to live a human life. Justin helps you in the process of letting feelings come back into your life. Working through adverse life experiences is rarely fun, but can be absolutely life-changing when done with the right support system. Whenever I put in the work, Justin would match that effort. He wants his patients to heal and life the best life possible.
About Justin Rice, PMHNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1881008209
Frequently Asked Questions
11 patients have reviewed Justin Rice. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Justin Rice.
