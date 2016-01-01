Justin Guzman is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Justin Guzman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Justin Guzman
Overview
Justin Guzman is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Neenah, WI.
Locations
ThedaCare Orthopedic Care Neenah1516 S Commercial St, Neenah, WI 54956 Directions (920) 308-4632Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
ThedaCare Orthopedic Care Appleton820 E Grant St, Appleton, WI 54911 Directions (920) 308-4633Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
About Justin Guzman
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- Male
- 1912230954
Hospital Affiliations
- Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton
Justin Guzman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Justin Guzman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
