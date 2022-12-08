Justin Fojo, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Justin Fojo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Justin Fojo, PA-C
Overview
Justin Fojo, PA-C is a General Practice Physician Assistant in Winter Park, FL.
Justin Fojo works at
Locations
-
1
Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Winter Park - 1801 Lee Rd Suite 1151801 Lee Rd Ste 115, Winter Park, FL 32789 Directions (321) 341-9486Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Orlando - 1507 Park Center Dr1507 Park Center Dr Ste 1D, Orlando, FL 32835 Directions (321) 306-4167Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Justin Fojo?
I was sent here with a possible diagnosis of eczema. Justin took one look & knew it wasn’t. We got the right treatment plan set up & things seem to be clearing up pretty fast! So happy!!
About Justin Fojo, PA-C
- General Practice (Physician Assistant)
- English
- Male
- 1205447372
Education & Certifications
- College of Charleston
Frequently Asked Questions
Justin Fojo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Justin Fojo using Healthline FindCare.
Justin Fojo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Justin Fojo works at
22 patients have reviewed Justin Fojo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Justin Fojo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Justin Fojo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Justin Fojo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.