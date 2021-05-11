Justin Brown, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Justin Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Justin Brown, NP
Overview
Justin Brown, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Fort Wayne, IN.
Justin Brown works at
Locations
-
1
Indiana Medical Associates LLC7900 W Jefferson Blvd Ste 201, Fort Wayne, IN 46804 Directions (260) 969-7100
- Aetna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have seen Justin for awhile now. He is awsome,he listens to you and anwers all your questions he doesn't rush the visit Works hard to try and make you feel bettet
About Justin Brown, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1134358005
Frequently Asked Questions
Justin Brown has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Justin Brown accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Justin Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
