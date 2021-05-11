See All Nurse Practitioners in Fort Wayne, IN
Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (17)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Justin Brown, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Fort Wayne, IN. 

Justin Brown works at Lutheran Medical Group in Fort Wayne, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Indiana Medical Associates LLC
    7900 W Jefferson Blvd Ste 201, Fort Wayne, IN 46804 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (260) 969-7100
    • Aetna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    May 11, 2021
    I have seen Justin for awhile now. He is awsome,he listens to you and anwers all your questions he doesn't rush the visit Works hard to try and make you feel bettet
    Roxanna mcclement — May 11, 2021
    About Justin Brown, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1134358005
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Justin Brown, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Justin Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Justin Brown has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Justin Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Justin Brown works at Lutheran Medical Group in Fort Wayne, IN. View the full address on Justin Brown’s profile.

    17 patients have reviewed Justin Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Justin Brown.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Justin Brown, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Justin Brown appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

