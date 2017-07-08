See All Physicians Assistants in New York, NY
Justin Boyd, MPAS

Physician Assistant (PA)
4 (8)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Justin Boyd, MPAS is a Physician Assistant in New York, NY. 

Justin Boyd works at Pain Physicians NY in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Pain Physicians NY
    780 8th Ave Ste 201, New York, NY 10036 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 757-0222
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 8 ratings
Patient Ratings (8)
5 Star
(6)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Jul 08, 2017
The best of the best Dr. Highly recommended
Melissa Reyes in New York, NY — Jul 08, 2017
About Justin Boyd, MPAS

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Languages Spoken
  • English, Korean, Russian and Spanish
NPI Number
  • 1144658782
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Undergraduate School
  • University Of Kentucky
Undergraduate School

Frequently Asked Questions

Justin Boyd, MPAS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Justin Boyd is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Justin Boyd has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Justin Boyd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Justin Boyd works at Pain Physicians NY in New York, NY. View the full address on Justin Boyd’s profile.

8 patients have reviewed Justin Boyd. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Justin Boyd.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Justin Boyd, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Justin Boyd appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Primary Care
