Justin Blumreich, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (3)
Overview

Justin Blumreich, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Redding, CA. 

Justin Blumreich works at Redding Dermatology Medical Grp in Redding, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mercy Medical Center Redding
Locations

  1. 1
    Redding Dermatology
    2107 Airpark Dr, Redding, CA 96001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (530) 241-1111
    • MultiPlan

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Justin Blumreich, APRN

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • 1578974010
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Justin Blumreich has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Justin Blumreich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Justin Blumreich works at Redding Dermatology Medical Grp in Redding, CA. View the full address on Justin Blumreich’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Justin Blumreich. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Justin Blumreich.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Justin Blumreich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Justin Blumreich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

