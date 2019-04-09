Dr. Justin Baker, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Justin Baker, DC
Overview
Dr. Justin Baker, DC is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Steubenville, OH.
Dr. Baker works at
Locations
-
1
Trinity Sports Medicine3151 Johnson Rd, Steubenville, OH 43952 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Baker?
I have been seeing Dr Baker periodically for the past three years. He has always found the root of my problems almost immediately, and is always honest about if he can help me or if I need to see another physician. Always caring, and incredibly compassionate, a real asset to Trinity Health System.
About Dr. Justin Baker, DC
- Sports Medicine
- English
- Male
- 1558608497
Hospital Affiliations
- Trinity Medical Center East
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Baker using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Baker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baker works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Baker. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.