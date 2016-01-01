Justene Mooney, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Justene Mooney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Justene Mooney, NP
Overview
Justene Mooney, NP is a family medicine nurse practitioner in Old Bridge, NJ. She currently practices at Dermatology Associates of Central NJ. She accepts multiple insurance plans, including Medicare.
Locations
Dermatology Associates of Central NJ3548 US HIGHWAY 9, Old Bridge, NJ 08857 Directions (732) 679-6300
Toms River111 W Water St Ste 4, Toms River, NJ 08753 Directions (469) 706-9230
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- EBSO, Inc.
- EmblemHealth
- Humana
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
About Justene Mooney, NP
- Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- Female
Education & Certifications
- Rutgers University, NJ - Master of Science in Nursing
- Brookdale Community College, NJ - B.S.
Patient Satisfaction
How was your appointment with Justene Mooney?
Frequently Asked Questions
Justene Mooney has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Justene Mooney accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Justene Mooney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
69 patients have reviewed Justene Mooney. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Justene Mooney.
