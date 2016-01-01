See All Nurse Practitioners in Old Bridge, NJ
Justene Mooney, NP

Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (69)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Justene Mooney, NP is a family medicine nurse practitioner in Old Bridge, NJ. She currently practices at Dermatology Associates of Central NJ. She accepts multiple insurance plans, including Medicare.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dermatology Associates of Central NJ
    3548 US HIGHWAY 9, Old Bridge, NJ 08857 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 679-6300
  2. 2
    Toms River
    111 W Water St Ste 4, Toms River, NJ 08753 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (469) 706-9230

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dandruff
Dry Skin
Melanoma
Dandruff
Dry Skin
Melanoma

Treatment frequency



Dandruff Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Allergy Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Insurance Accepted

  • Aetna
  • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
  • Amerihealth
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • EBSO, Inc.
  • EmblemHealth
  • Humana
  • Medicare
  • Oxford Health Plans
  • QualCare
  • UnitedHealthCare
  • WellCare

About Justene Mooney, NP

Specialties
  • Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1659655058
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Rutgers University, NJ - Master of Science in Nursing
Undergraduate School
  • Brookdale Community College, NJ - B.S.
Patient Satisfaction

4.9
Average provider rating
Based on 69 ratings
Patient Ratings (69)
5 Star
(66)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Frequently Asked Questions

Justene Mooney, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Justene Mooney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Justene Mooney has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Justene Mooney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

69 patients have reviewed Justene Mooney. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Justene Mooney.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Justene Mooney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Justene Mooney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.