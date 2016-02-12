Juri Lee, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Juri Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Juri Lee, LPC
Overview
Juri Lee, LPC is a Counselor in Houston, TX.
Juri Lee works at
Locations
-
1
El Camino Counseling Pllc10190 Katy Fwy Ste 240, Houston, TX 77043 Directions (713) 647-0002Monday8:30am - 5:15pmTuesday8:30am - 5:15pmWednesday8:30am - 5:15pmThursday8:30am - 5:15pmFriday8:30am - 5:15pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Juri Lee has strong knowledge in how to provide counseling. From my experience I was close to be admitted in an institution, but with her counseling sessions I did not need to be admitted, keeping me able to still working, improving interpersonal skills, and learned how to love myself. Results were there before expected date. She has a spot in my life step stones.
About Juri Lee, LPC
- Counseling
- English, Korean and Spanish
- 1790856573
Education & Certifications
- Baylor University
Frequently Asked Questions
Juri Lee has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Juri Lee accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans.
Juri Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Juri Lee speaks Korean and Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Juri Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Juri Lee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Juri Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Juri Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.