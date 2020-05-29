June Wright-Good is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if June Wright-Good is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
June Wright-Good
Overview
June Wright-Good is a Clinical Psychologist in Fredericksburg, VA.
June Wright-Good works at
Locations
Meridian Therapy Services Pllc2601 Princess Anne St Ste 101, Fredericksburg, VA 22401 Directions (540) 368-3030
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Wright-Good was very knowledgeable and professional. I will recommend her to my friends. Jerry Hardison 05/28/2020.
About June Wright-Good
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1114978053
Frequently Asked Questions
June Wright-Good has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
June Wright-Good accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
June Wright-Good has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
21 patients have reviewed June Wright-Good. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with June Wright-Good.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with June Wright-Good, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with June Wright-Good appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.