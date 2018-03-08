June Van Valkenburg has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
June Van Valkenburg, NP
Overview
June Van Valkenburg, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Edina, MN.

Locations
Mn Urology7500 France Ave S, Edina, MN 55435 Directions (952) 835-1311
- Aetna
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I've been seeing June since May 2017 - she has been a pleasure to work with re: my diabetes care! she listens, offers advice and suggestions around treatment, always making sure that I am OK with what we are doing. I trust her and am glad I found a great diabetes specialist!
About June Van Valkenburg, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1912935800
June Van Valkenburg accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
June Van Valkenburg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
