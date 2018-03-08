See All Nurse Practitioners in Edina, MN
June Van Valkenburg, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (1)
Overview

June Van Valkenburg, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Edina, MN. 

June Van Valkenburg works at Allina Medical Clinic in Edina, MN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Mn Urology
    7500 France Ave S, Edina, MN 55435 (952) 835-1311
    • Aetna
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 08, 2018
    I've been seeing June since May 2017 - she has been a pleasure to work with re: my diabetes care! she listens, offers advice and suggestions around treatment, always making sure that I am OK with what we are doing. I trust her and am glad I found a great diabetes specialist!
    Minneapolis, MN — Mar 08, 2018
    Photo: June Van Valkenburg, NP
    About June Van Valkenburg, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1912935800
