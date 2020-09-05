June Ottley has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
June Ottley, CRNP
Offers telehealth
June Ottley, CRNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Baltimore, MD.
- 1 3601 Odonnell St, Baltimore, MD 21224 Directions (443) 324-9312
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
My experience with June Ottley was great. We had a great rapport. She had such a nurturing spirit. I felt an instant connection with her. I appreciate the knowledge, empathy, and insight that she had throughout our CRNP-Patient relationship. I am saddened that she is no longer at Kraus. If I could've, I would have followed her to her next location. I was looking forward to her helping me get through this rough time in my life. She was there to help me through the initial phase and transition of me facing and dealing with my mental health. I truly miss her support, empathy and understanding. I wish her well in her future endeavors.
About June Ottley, CRNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
June Ottley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
