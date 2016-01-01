Dr. Ching has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. June Ching, PHD
Overview
Dr. June Ching, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Honolulu, HI.
Dr. Ching works at
Locations
Independent Practice1833 Kalakaua Ave Ste 206, Honolulu, HI 96815 Directions (808) 955-7372
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. June Ching, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1487703849
Dr. Ching accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ching has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Ching. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ching.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ching, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ching appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.