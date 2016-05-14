See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Smyrna, TN
Jumoke Otuno, LMFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
5 (1)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Jumoke Otuno, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Smyrna, TN. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    153 Front St, Smyrna, TN 37167 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 496-0821
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Jumoke Otuno, LMFT

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1740597483
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

