Jumoke Otuno accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Jumoke Otuno, LMFT
Overview
Jumoke Otuno, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Smyrna, TN.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 153 Front St, Smyrna, TN 37167 Directions (615) 496-0821
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
It was a healing experience. She got everyone to open up, share and to listen. It has empowered our family to grow beyond our differences and be made stronger in understanding how to enter act when we face adversity. Words can not express the difference she has made and we continue to grow from our experience.
About Jumoke Otuno, LMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1740597483
Frequently Asked Questions
