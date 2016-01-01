Julius Lundy Jr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Julius Lundy Jr, LPC
Overview
Julius Lundy Jr, LPC is a Counselor in San Antonio, TX.
Locations
- 1 9681 W Loop 1604 N, San Antonio, TX 78254 Directions (210) 688-9434
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Julius Lundy Jr, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1245244466
Julius Lundy Jr accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Julius Lundy Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Julius Lundy Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Julius Lundy Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Julius Lundy Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Julius Lundy Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.