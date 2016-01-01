Dr. Julius Johnson, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julius Johnson, PHD
Dr. Julius Johnson, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in San Leandro, CA. They graduated from California School Of Professional Psychology.
Restore Women's Wellness Clinic303 W Joaquin Ave Ste 110, San Leandro, CA 94577 Directions (510) 301-4934Thursday8:30am - 3:00pm
- 2 3410 Geary Blvd Ste 328, San Francisco, CA 94118 Directions (415) 386-7789
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Medicaid
- UnitedHealthCare
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1487677589
- California School Of Professional Psychology
- University of Florida
Dr. Johnson accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
