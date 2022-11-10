Julisa Rosa has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Julisa Rosa, ARNP
Julisa Rosa, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Weston, FL.
Cindy Marika D.o. PA1604 Town Center Blvd Ste A, Weston, FL 33326 Directions (954) 349-2094
I started coming to see Julisa Rosa N.P. over a year ago and not only does she listen to her patients but really cares about helping each person to improve their health. She is very knowledgeable and caring. The staff are respectful and wait time is minimal.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1295107480
