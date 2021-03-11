See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Spring, TX
Dr. Julio Arroyo, OD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Julio Arroyo, OD

Optometry
5 (77)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Julio Arroyo, OD is an Optometrist in Spring, TX. 

Dr. Arroyo works at Eye Health Consultants in Spring, TX with other offices in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Eye Health Consultants
    1111 Medical Plaza Dr Ste 110, Spring, TX 77380 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 419-3355
  2. 2
    Recovery PT (Upper West Side)
    207 W 79th St, New York, NY 10024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 874-1550
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Boon-Chapman
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Guardian
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Spectera
    • Superior Vision
    • Texas Children's Health Plan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Vision Benefits of America

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 77 ratings
    Patient Ratings (77)
    5 Star
    (74)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Arroyo?

    Mar 11, 2021
    Since I walked in the door the staff at Dr. Arroyo's office has made the experience very positive. The front desk staff is very friendly, and explains the paperwork process thoroughly. Dr. Arroyo and his medical staff was wonderful and very knowledgeable. They were willing to take the time to answer any questions I had, and I did not feel like I was rushed. Will definitely be back for future visits.
    Morgan W. — Mar 11, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Julio Arroyo, OD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Julio Arroyo, OD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Arroyo to family and friends

    Dr. Arroyo's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Arroyo

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Julio Arroyo, OD.

    About Dr. Julio Arroyo, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1811029317
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • University of Houston
    Internship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Julio Arroyo, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arroyo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Arroyo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Arroyo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    77 patients have reviewed Dr. Arroyo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arroyo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arroyo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arroyo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Julio Arroyo, OD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.