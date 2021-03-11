Dr. Julio Arroyo, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arroyo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julio Arroyo, OD
Overview
Dr. Julio Arroyo, OD is an Optometrist in Spring, TX.
Dr. Arroyo works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Eye Health Consultants1111 Medical Plaza Dr Ste 110, Spring, TX 77380 Directions (281) 419-3355
-
2
Recovery PT (Upper West Side)207 W 79th St, New York, NY 10024 Directions (212) 874-1550Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Boon-Chapman
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Spectera
- Superior Vision
- Texas Children's Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vision Benefits of America
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Arroyo?
Since I walked in the door the staff at Dr. Arroyo's office has made the experience very positive. The front desk staff is very friendly, and explains the paperwork process thoroughly. Dr. Arroyo and his medical staff was wonderful and very knowledgeable. They were willing to take the time to answer any questions I had, and I did not feel like I was rushed. Will definitely be back for future visits.
About Dr. Julio Arroyo, OD
- Optometry
- English, French and Spanish
- 1811029317
Education & Certifications
- University of Houston
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Arroyo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arroyo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Arroyo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Arroyo works at
Dr. Arroyo speaks French and Spanish.
77 patients have reviewed Dr. Arroyo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arroyo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arroyo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arroyo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.