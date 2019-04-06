See All Psychologists in Milwaukee, WI
Dr. Juliette Martin-Thomas, PHD

Psychology
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Juliette Martin-Thomas, PHD is a Psychologist in Milwaukee, WI. 

Dr. Martin-Thomas works at Pain Management & Treatment Ctr in Milwaukee, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Alberto C Clar MD Sc
    8901 N 76th St, Milwaukee, WI 53223 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (414) 365-9444
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 06, 2019
    Dr. Martin Thomas is simply the best. It is truly a privilege to be her patient and receive more than what you expect in terms of real help. She has high level of experience, knowledge and wisdom. Highly recommended.
    — Apr 06, 2019
    About Dr. Juliette Martin-Thomas, PHD

    Specialties
    • Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1518907633
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Juliette Martin-Thomas, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martin-Thomas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Martin-Thomas has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Martin-Thomas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Martin-Thomas works at Pain Management & Treatment Ctr in Milwaukee, WI. View the full address on Dr. Martin-Thomas’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Martin-Thomas. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martin-Thomas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Martin-Thomas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Martin-Thomas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

