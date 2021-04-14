Juliet Matthews has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Juliet Matthews, LMHC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Juliet Matthews, LMHC is a Counselor in Bloomington, IN.
Juliet Matthews works at
Locations
IMA East Primary Care2605 E Creeks Edge Dr, Bloomington, IN 47401 Directions (812) 355-2300
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Juliet Matthews?
Very kind and a great listening ear. Helpful with both specific anxiety and general life counseling!
About Juliet Matthews, LMHC
- Counseling
- English
- 1477520757
Frequently Asked Questions
Juliet Matthews accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Juliet Matthews has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Juliet Matthews. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Juliet Matthews.
