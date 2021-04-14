See All Counselors in Bloomington, IN
Juliet Matthews, LMHC Icon-share Share Profile

Juliet Matthews, LMHC

Counseling
2.5 (7)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Juliet Matthews, LMHC is a Counselor in Bloomington, IN. 

Juliet Matthews works at IU Health Orthopedics & Sports Medicine in Bloomington, IN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    IMA East Primary Care
    2605 E Creeks Edge Dr, Bloomington, IN 47401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (812) 355-2300
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Juliet Matthews?

    Apr 14, 2021
    Very kind and a great listening ear. Helpful with both specific anxiety and general life counseling!
    Annalee — Apr 14, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Juliet Matthews, LMHC
    How would you rate your experience with Juliet Matthews, LMHC?
    • Likelihood of recommending Juliet Matthews to family and friends

    Juliet Matthews' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Juliet Matthews

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Juliet Matthews, LMHC.

    About Juliet Matthews, LMHC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1477520757
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Juliet Matthews has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Juliet Matthews has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Juliet Matthews works at IU Health Orthopedics & Sports Medicine in Bloomington, IN. View the full address on Juliet Matthews’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Juliet Matthews. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Juliet Matthews.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Juliet Matthews, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Juliet Matthews appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Juliet Matthews, LMHC?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.