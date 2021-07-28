See All Nurse Practitioners in Silver Spring, MD
Julienne Ebongue

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Julienne Ebongue is a Nurse Practitioner in Silver Spring, MD. 

Julienne Ebongue works at Comprehensive Womens Health in Silver Spring, MD. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Comprehensive Womens Health
    10313 Georgia Ave Ste 307, Silver Spring, MD 20902 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 754-2222

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Jul 28, 2021
What I like the most about Ms. Ebongue is that she attends to me as a patient with knowledge. She demonstrates that she reviews the records and knows what I am coming to her for. She is patient and has a warm and engaging presence.
LSeebold — Jul 28, 2021
About Julienne Ebongue

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1255970380
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Julienne Ebongue is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Julienne Ebongue is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Julienne Ebongue has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Julienne Ebongue has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Julienne Ebongue works at Comprehensive Womens Health in Silver Spring, MD. View the full address on Julienne Ebongue’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Julienne Ebongue. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Julienne Ebongue.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Julienne Ebongue, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Julienne Ebongue appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

