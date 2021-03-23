See All Physicians Assistants in Newnan, GA
Juliena Gigon, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5 (1049)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Juliena Gigon, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Newnan, GA. 

Juliena Gigon works at Skin Cancer Specialists, P.C. Newnan in Newnan, GA with other offices in Marietta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Skin Cancer Specialists, P.C. Newnan
    2045 Highway 34 E, Newnan, GA 30265 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 257-4189
  2. 2
    Marietta Office
    835 Cogburn Ave NW Ste 100, Marietta, GA 30060 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 422-5557
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abscess Incision and Drainage
Acne
Aging Face
Abscess Incision and Drainage
Acne
Aging Face

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abscess Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Aging Face Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Biopsy Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Dandruff Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Facial Peel Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hair Removal Chevron Icon
Juvéderm® Injection Chevron Icon
Juvéderm® Voluma® Injection Chevron Icon
Kybella Treatment for Submental Fat Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Melasma Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
miraDry Treatment for Hyperhidrosis Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mole Removal Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Sculptra™ Injection Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Allergy Chevron Icon
Skin Biopsy Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Sun-Damaged Skin Chevron Icon
Wart Removal Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1049 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1049)
    5 Star
    (905)
    4 Star
    (91)
    3 Star
    (30)
    2 Star
    (10)
    1 Star
    (13)
    About Juliena Gigon, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1801193990
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Elon University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Juliena Gigon, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Juliena Gigon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Juliena Gigon has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Juliena Gigon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    1049 patients have reviewed Juliena Gigon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Juliena Gigon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Juliena Gigon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Juliena Gigon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

