Dr. Julien Guillaumot, PHD
Overview
Dr. Julien Guillaumot, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Corvallis, OR. They graduated from University of Oregon.
Dr. Guillaumot works at
Locations
Corvallis Clinic PC444 NW Elks Dr, Corvallis, OR 97330 Directions (541) 754-1150Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Corvallis Neuropsychology LLC408 SW Monroe Ave Ste M210D, Corvallis, OR 97333 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- LifeWise
- ODS Health Plan
- PacificSource
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Disorders: Anxiety, Depression Sex: Male Age: 16 This is a review of his work in 2004 when I was his patient: Guillaumot has a somewhat reserved presence when assessing new patients, but you shouldn't assume that he's standoffish because of that. His silence is intentional, because he's very conscientious and deliberate about what he projects. He taught me how to navigate the confusing world we live in in a way my family never could have, and outside of scheduling another session with him, I'm incapable of telling him that. C'est très bien, mon frère. I still don't know French, but thanks for your thoughtfulness and abundant empathy. You make better people.
About Dr. Julien Guillaumot, PHD
- Neuropsychology
- English, French
- 1124079066
Education & Certifications
- Harvard Med School
- Harvard Medical School Hospitals (Massachusetts General Hospital, Brigham and Women's Hospital, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center)
- University of Oregon
Dr. Guillaumot works at
