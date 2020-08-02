See All Nurse Practitioners in New York, NY
Julie Yoshimachi, FNP-BC Icon-share Share Profile

Julie Yoshimachi, FNP-BC

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (1)
Overview

Julie Yoshimachi, FNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in New York, NY. 

Julie Yoshimachi works at Charles B Wang Community Health Center in New York, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Charles B Wang Community Health Center
    268 Canal St, New York, NY 10013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 379-6998
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    I would have to say she is the sweetest doctor I have ever seen. I have been going through so much and other doctors that did nothing for me. She listens to everything I say and shows genuine concern and is really doing her best to help me. I am so grateful to have her help me.
    Iliana Arroyo — Aug 02, 2020
    Photo: Julie Yoshimachi, FNP-BC
    About Julie Yoshimachi, FNP-BC

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1659902492
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Julie Yoshimachi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Julie Yoshimachi works at Charles B Wang Community Health Center in New York, NY. View the full address on Julie Yoshimachi’s profile.

    Julie Yoshimachi has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Julie Yoshimachi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Julie Yoshimachi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Julie Yoshimachi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

