Julie Yee has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Julie Yee, MFT
Overview
Julie Yee, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Lodi, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1930 Tienda Dr Ste 102, Lodi, CA 95242 Directions (209) 986-3597
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Julie Yee?
About Julie Yee, MFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1104937689
Frequently Asked Questions
Julie Yee accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Julie Yee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Julie Yee. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Julie Yee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Julie Yee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Julie Yee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.