Julie Winter, NP

Family Medicine
4.5 (19)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience
Overview

Julie Winter, NP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Redding, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Ms From UCLA and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center Redding.

Julie Winter works at Champaign Dental Group in Redding, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Medical Group - North State
    1755 Court St, Redding, CA 96001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Allergies
Anxiety
Acne
Allergies
Anxiety

Acne Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Family Planning Services Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

4.5
Average provider rating
Based on 19 ratings
Patient Ratings (19)
5 Star
(16)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Julie Winter, NP
About Julie Winter, NP

  • Family Medicine
Years of Experience
  • 35 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1386633816
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Ms From UCLA
Medical Education

Hospital Affiliations

  • Mercy Medical Center Redding

Frequently Asked Questions

Julie Winter, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Julie Winter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Julie Winter has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Julie Winter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Julie Winter works at Champaign Dental Group in Redding, CA. View the full address on Julie Winter’s profile.

19 patients have reviewed Julie Winter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Julie Winter.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Julie Winter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Julie Winter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

