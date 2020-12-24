See All Psychologists in Oklahoma City, OK
Dr. Julie Wallace, PHD

Psychology
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience
Dr. Julie Wallace, PHD is a Psychologist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Psychology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University of Oklahoma.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    4334 NW Expressway Ste 102, Oklahoma City, OK 73116 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 740-8800

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder

Treatment frequency



Addiction Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Internal Family Systems Therapy Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Beacon Health Strategies
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MercyCare Health Plans
    • Tricare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 24, 2020
    Dr. Wallace is fabulous. My husband and I see her regularly in separate visits. He sees her for a number of mental health issues and I see who for coping with those issues. We have been seeing her for years. She is so compassionate, and seems to be able to recognize exactly what we need for each individual visit. I trust her completely and highly recommend her to anyone seeking help.
    Razorbacks92 — Dec 24, 2020
    About Dr. Julie Wallace, PHD

    Specialties
    • Psychology
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1255681839
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Griffin Memorial Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University of Oklahoma
    Undergraduate School
    • Oklahoma State University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Julie Wallace, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wallace is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wallace has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wallace has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Wallace. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wallace.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wallace, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wallace appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

