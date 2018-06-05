Dr. Uran has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Julie Uran, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Julie Uran, PHD is a Psychologist in Butler, PA.
Dr. Uran works at
Locations
1
Vocational & Psychological Services350 N Main St, Butler, PA 16001 Directions (724) 287-5604
2
Vocational & Psychological Services115 E North St, New Castle, PA 16101 Directions (724) 656-6866
3
Vocational & Psychological Services76 Jefferson Ave, Sharon, PA 16146 Directions (724) 982-4790
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
She is very quick-witted and provide great detailed feedback and diagnoses.
About Dr. Julie Uran, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1588713283
