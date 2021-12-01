Dr. Julie Tonnu, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tonnu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julie Tonnu, OD
Overview
Dr. Julie Tonnu, OD is an Optometrist in San Juan Capistrano, CA. They graduated from New England College of Optometry.
Locations
Julie Tonnu OD, Inc.33961 Doheny Park Rd, San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675 Directions (949) 272-5980
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Medical Eye Service
- Spectera
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
Ratings & Reviews
Calm, thorough, intelligent, and caring. A great find in this lovely town ~
About Dr. Julie Tonnu, OD
- Optometry
- English, Spanish
- 1194842690
Education & Certifications
- New England College of Optometry
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
Frequently Asked Questions
