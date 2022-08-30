See All Counselors in Vero Beach, FL
Julie Tinsley, LCSW Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Julie Tinsley, LCSW

Counseling
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Julie Tinsley, LCSW is a Counselor in Vero Beach, FL. 

Julie Tinsley works at Psychotherapy Associates, LLC in Vero Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Psychotherapy Associates, LLC
    3740 20th St Ste B, Vero Beach, FL 32960 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 501-1249
  2. 2
    2501 27th Ave Ste A2, Vero Beach, FL 32960 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 567-9955

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anxiety
Depression
Stress
Anxiety
Depression
Stress

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Depression Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Julie Tinsley?

    Aug 30, 2022
    I like miss Tinsley I’ve been with lots off marriage therapy and couple therapy. This week miss Julie. Was able to break down a Barrier to day
    Warwick Dowler — Aug 30, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Julie Tinsley, LCSW
    How would you rate your experience with Julie Tinsley, LCSW?
    • Likelihood of recommending Julie Tinsley to family and friends

    Julie Tinsley's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Julie Tinsley

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Julie Tinsley, LCSW.

    About Julie Tinsley, LCSW

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1295938017
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Julie Tinsley, LCSW is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Julie Tinsley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Julie Tinsley has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Julie Tinsley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Julie Tinsley works at Psychotherapy Associates, LLC in Vero Beach, FL. View the full address on Julie Tinsley’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Julie Tinsley. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Julie Tinsley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Julie Tinsley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Julie Tinsley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Julie Tinsley, LCSW?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.