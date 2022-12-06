See All Family Doctors in Belfair, WA
Family Medicine
Accepting new patients
Overview

Julie Szczepanik, ARNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Belfair, WA. 

Julie Szczepanik works at Harrison HealthPartners Primary Care Belfair in Belfair, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Harrison HealthPartners Primary Care Belfair
    21 NE Romance Hill Rd, Belfair, WA 98528 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Julie Szczepanik, ARNP

Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1326711391
Hospital Affiliations

  • St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton

