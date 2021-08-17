See All Chiropractors in Ocala, FL
Dr. Julie Stubrud, DC

Chiropractic
5 (6)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience
Dr. Julie Stubrud, DC is a Chiropractor in Ocala, FL. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Palmer College Of Chiropractic.

Dr. Stubrud works at Dr. Julie Chiropractic and Massage in Ocala, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Dr. Julie Chiropractic & Massage
    6405 SW 38th St Ste 203, Ocala, FL 34474 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adolescent Idiopathic Scoliosis
Adult Scoliosis
Back Disorders
Adolescent Idiopathic Scoliosis
Adult Scoliosis
Back Disorders

Adolescent Idiopathic Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Adult Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Back Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Back Sprain Chevron Icon
Cervicogenic Headache Chevron Icon
Chiropractic Subluxation Adjustments Chevron Icon
Classic Migraine Chevron Icon
Common Migraine Chevron Icon
Degenerative Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Electrical Stimulation Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Conditions Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intersegmental Traction Chevron Icon
Kyphosis Chevron Icon
Lordosis Chevron Icon
Lower Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Muscle Contraction Headache Chevron Icon
Myofascial Release Therapy Chevron Icon
Neck Injuries Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nutritional Counseling Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Rehabilitation Exercises Chevron Icon
Sprain Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Therapy Chevron Icon
Whiplash Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Allstate
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • Golden Rule
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • State Farm
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 17, 2021
    She's the best in this area. Have known her for years and she good inside and out.
    Pam Bohanon — Aug 17, 2021
    About Dr. Julie Stubrud, DC

    Specialties
    Education & Certifications

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Julie Stubrud, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stubrud is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Stubrud has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stubrud has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Stubrud works at Dr. Julie Chiropractic and Massage in Ocala, FL. View the full address on Dr. Stubrud’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Stubrud. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stubrud.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stubrud, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stubrud appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

