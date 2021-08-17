Overview

Dr. Julie Stubrud, DC is a Chiropractor in Ocala, FL. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Palmer College Of Chiropractic.



Dr. Stubrud works at Dr. Julie Chiropractic and Massage in Ocala, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.