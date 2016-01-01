Julie Stelzel, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Julie Stelzel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Julie Stelzel, NP
Overview
Julie Stelzel, NP is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Hammond, IN. They graduated from Loyola University of Chicago.
Julie Stelzel works at
Locations
-
1
Oak Street Health Hammond5818 Columbia Ave, Hammond, IN 46320 Directions (219) 268-3987
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Julie Stelzel?
About Julie Stelzel, NP
- Internal Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1477168599
Education & Certifications
- Loyola University of Chicago
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Julie Stelzel using Healthline FindCare.
Julie Stelzel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Julie Stelzel works at
Julie Stelzel has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Julie Stelzel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Julie Stelzel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Julie Stelzel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.