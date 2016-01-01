Dr. Julie Simensky, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Simensky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julie Simensky, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Julie Simensky, PHD is a Psychologist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Psychology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University and is affiliated with Riverside Methodist Hospital.
Locations
Riverside Breast Specialists LLC3555 Olentangy River Rd Ste 2020, Columbus, OH 43214 Directions (614) 566-1190
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Julie Simensky, PHD
- Psychology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1538172283
Education & Certifications
- The Ohio State University
- Michigan State University
