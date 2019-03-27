Julie Shortridge, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Julie Shortridge is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Julie Shortridge, LPC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Julie Shortridge, LPC is a Counselor in Grayson, GA.
Julie Shortridge works at
Locations
A Life's Journey, Inc.2047 Grayson Hwy, Grayson, GA 30017 Directions (770) 438-4100
A Life's Journey, Inc.5991 Parkway North Blvd, Cumming, GA 30040 Directions (770) 438-4100
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Magellan Health Services
Ratings & Reviews
My family is so grateful for Julie’s advice and counseling. She helped guide my son through some difficult times from the ages of 8-11. We highly recommend her. Julie works very well with this age group.
About Julie Shortridge, LPC
- Counseling
- English
Education & Certifications
- Ashland Theological Seminary
Frequently Asked Questions
Julie Shortridge has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Julie Shortridge accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Julie Shortridge has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Julie Shortridge works at
3 patients have reviewed Julie Shortridge. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Julie Shortridge.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Julie Shortridge, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Julie Shortridge appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.