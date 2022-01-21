Julie Short has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Julie Short, APRN
Julie Short, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Wichita, KS.
Julie Short works at
Primary Medical Associates Chartered7348 W 21st St N Ste 121, Wichita, KS 67205 Directions (316) 722-0103
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
We have seen Julie for several years. She is attentive, very knowledgeable, and always easy to talk with about medical issues. I highly recommend her.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1851891352
Julie Short accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield
