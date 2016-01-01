See All Psychologists in Binghamton, NY
Julie Shapiro, PSY is a Psychologist in Binghamton, NY. 

Julie Shapiro works at 46 Riverside Dr Associates LLC in Binghamton, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    46 Riverside Dr Associates LLC
    46 Riverside Dr, Binghamton, NY 13905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (607) 772-1766
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    About Julie Shapiro, PSY

    Specialties
    • Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1538233465
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Julie Shapiro, PSY is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Julie Shapiro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Julie Shapiro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Julie Shapiro works at 46 Riverside Dr Associates LLC in Binghamton, NY. View the full address on Julie Shapiro’s profile.

    Julie Shapiro has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Julie Shapiro.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Julie Shapiro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Julie Shapiro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

