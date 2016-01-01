Julie Seals, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Julie Seals is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Julie Seals, FNP
Overview
Julie Seals, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Spanish Fort, AL.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 7420 Spanish Fort Blvd Ste B, Spanish Fort, AL 36527 Directions
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Julie Seals, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1972922847
Julie Seals accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Julie Seals has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Julie Seals has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Julie Seals.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Julie Seals, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Julie Seals appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.