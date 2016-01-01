Julie Saul, PNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Julie Saul is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Julie Saul, PNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Julie Saul, PNP is a Pediatrics Specialist in Winston Salem, NC.
Julie Saul works at
Locations
Novant Health Robinhood Pediatrics & Adolescent Medicine1350 Whitaker Ridge Dr, Winston Salem, NC 27106 Directions (336) 571-7833
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Julie Saul, PNP
- Pediatrics
- English
- Female
- 1710345533
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Julie Saul accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Julie Saul using Healthline FindCare.
Julie Saul has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Julie Saul works at
Julie Saul has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Julie Saul.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Julie Saul, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Julie Saul appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.