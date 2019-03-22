Julie Salisbury has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Julie Salisbury, PA-C
Overview
Julie Salisbury, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Owensboro, KY.
Julie Salisbury works at
Locations
Owensboro Health Medical Group Family Medicine Residency Clinic811 E Parrish Ave, Owensboro, KY 42303 Directions (270) 688-1228Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
EXCELLENT PATIENT CARE
About Julie Salisbury, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1831124908
Frequently Asked Questions
Julie Salisbury accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Julie Salisbury has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Julie Salisbury. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Julie Salisbury.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Julie Salisbury, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Julie Salisbury appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.